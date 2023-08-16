EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits record low, strong dollar dents Latam FX

By Ankika Biswas and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso touched a fresh historic low in the black market and stocks hit an all-time high amid growing political and economic uncertainty, while the U.S. dollar extended gains after the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes and kept most Latin American currencies under pressure.

The Argentine peso weakened to as much as 785-per-dollar in the popular parallel market ARSB=, more than double the official rate of 350 ARS=RASL fixed by the central bank on Monday until the October general elections.

The peso has been knocked down since far-right libertarian economist Javier Milei unexpectedly won a primary election over the weekend.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached out to the camps of Argentina presidential candidates Milei and Patricia Bullrich to coordinate meetings, a source close to the fund said on Tuesday.

Argentina's leading stock index S&P Merval .MERV, often used as a hedge against inflation, hit a record high and was last up 6.1%.

Broadly, stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS gained 0.2%.

The MSCI Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.1%, reversing an early advance, as the dollar =USD gained after minutes showed Fed officials were divided over the need for more rate hikes in the July meeting, with "some participants" citing risks to the economy.

"Latam markets are deeply affected by the Fed's decisions because that determines the spread between the U.S. rates and their local currencies, while also taking into account all the local risks," Calderon noted, while adding that any pause in the Fed's market-punishing interest rate hikes may dent the dollar and in turn boost Latam markets.

A drop in crude oil prices also bruised top exporter Colombia's peso COP=, while lower copper prices dented top producers Chile's peso CLP=CL and Peru's sol PEN=PE, all down between 0.6% and 1.5%.

Bucking the trend was Brazil's real BRL=BRBY gaining 0.2%.

With less than a month until the ruling party's presidential candidate is announced, former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum grew her lead to a 13-point advantage, a poll showed.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 was up 0.2% amid increased demand for the local currency.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1911 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

973.68

-0.83

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2366.18

0.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116403.73

0.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

53788.58

0.41

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6185.00

-0.52

Argentina MerVal .MERV

560789.54

6.363

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1135.76

0.5

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9795

0.15

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1104

0.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

867

-1.53

Colombia peso COP=

4127.5

-0.80

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7166

-0.60

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

770

-5.19

