EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows on deadline day; Brazil real jumps 3%

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso slipped to new lows on Friday, when bondholders are to decide whether to accept the country's $65 billion restructuring proposal, with the Brazilian real leading a surge among Latin American currencies against a weakening dollar.

Argentina's heavily controlled peso ARS=RASLhit 74 to the dollar.

After four months of tense debt talks, multiple deadline extensions and amendments, the main three creditor committees holding a large chunk of the bonds backed a deal earlier this month, bolstering confidence that the government will get the required level of support to allow a full deal to go ahead.

A deal is key to pulling Argentina out of default and reviving a country already in its third straight year of recession.

Barring any unexpected hiccups, Argentina's international sovereign bonds will be restructured, said Nikhil Sanghani, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

"Now the government wants to tackle the debts owed to its historic 'frenemy': the International Monetary Fund. But a deal on this front won't come quickly," Sanghani said.

As the dollar nursed losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled lower interest rates for a longer duration, riskier currencies rallied as the rate differential makes higher-yielding emerging market currencies more attractive. FRX/

Brazil's real BRBYjumped 3% to two-week highs after the country's National Monetary Council approved the immediate transfer of 325 billion reais ($58.3 billion) to the Treasury from the central bank to ease debt liquidity strains.

Amid concerns that Brazil will overshoot its spending cap, local reports said Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wants to divert 6.5 billion reais ($1.2 billion) of the federal budget into the "Pro-Brazil" infrastructure and regional development program, more than the economy ministry had expected.

Investors were also eyeing the Brazilian government's plan to temporarily remove import tariffs on rice, corn and soybeans. Brazil's partners in South America's Mercosur trade bloc voiced concerns that they will lose out, mainly to the United States.

Mexico's peso MXN= surged 1.2%, and looked to post its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, still lagging major Latin American units for the week.

Chile's peso CLP= pared some gains after data showed that amid coronavirus lockdowns the country's pace of unemployment rose the most in this decade.

Ahead of a central bank interest rate decision on Monday, Colombia's peso COP= was on track to post its best session in almost one month. A Reuters poll indicated the central bank will deliver its last cut in this cycle, by another 25 basis points to a historic low of 2%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1932 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1122.97

0.51

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2008.68

3.68

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102049.05

1.42

Mexico IPC .MXX

37854.33

0.55

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3872.29

-0.4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

46174.05

4.337

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1229.85

0.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4070

3.16

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.7539

1.75

Chile peso CLP=CL

778.4

0.84

Colombia peso COP=

3740.92

1.97

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5327

0.85

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

73.9900

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

133

3.76

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.