EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso falls after Milei's economic warning; Latin American assets lag

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's stocks and currency in the official market fell after the country's new president, Javier Milei, warned of an economic shock, while broader South American assets fell as investors awaited key U.S economic data.

Milei, a libertarian economist, took office on Sunday and warned in his maiden speech that there was no alternative to a sharp, painful fiscal shock to fix the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

The peso ARS=RASL fell to 365.95 against the dollar in the official market, while it traded at 945 to the dollar in the parallel black market ARSB=.

Argentina's benchmark S&P Merval stock index .MERV fell 0.4%.

Milei's government will lay out its economic measures on Tuesday, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said on Monday.

"Markets have been very positive on Milei's plan and they're expecting a lot of fiscal tightening," said Rachel Ziemba, the founder of Ziemba Insights, adding that she thought markets were still waiting to see which of his campaign promises would be met as well as the sequencing of fiscal cuts.

The broader MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.6% against a firmer dollar by 1546 GMT.

Argentina is facing its worst economic crisis in two decades, marked by triple-digit inflation, a looming recession and depleted central bank reserves.

The dollar rose after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday pushed investors to scale back bets of early interest rate cuts ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data on Tuesday and the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday.

Leading the declines in Latin American currencies, the Chilean peso CLP= and Peruvian sol PEN= dropped 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively, tracking lower copper prices and a stronger dollar. Chile and Peru are the world's two largest copper producers.

MSCI's Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS declined 0.6%, led by a 1.6% drop in Chile's benchmark stock index .SPIPSA.

Mexican stocks .MXX slipped 0.1%, but the peso MXN= fell 0.5% ahead of a central bank monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

Emerging market hard-currency government debt spreads over U.S. Treasuries on the JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond Indices(EMBI) Global Diversified Index .JPMEGDR fell to 394 basis points, its tightest since April 2022.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1546 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.79

-0.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2463.15

-0.65

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126931.29

-0.13

Mexico IPC .MXX

54340.49

-0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5873.44

-1.63

Argentina MerVal .MERV

938980.07

-0.303

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1148.25

0.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9453

-0.35

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4506

-0.59

Chile peso CLP=CL

880.3

-1.03

Colombia peso COP=

3985

-0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7701

-1.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

365.9500

-0.51

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

