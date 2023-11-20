EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine offshore assets up after Milei win; Latam FX index at over 11-year high

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Latin American currency index surged on Monday to its highest level since 2012 against a weaker U.S. dollar, while Argentine offshore assets surged after far-right libertarian Javier Milei's presidential election victory.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS strengthened 0.9% to 2,927, on track for its highest close since February 2012, with the U.S. dollar weakening to a nearly three-month low as investors eyed sooner-than-expected rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. FRX/

More broadly, MSCI's gauge for emerging market currencies ..MIEM00000CUS leapt 0.7% to a nine-month high.

"Sentiment on the USD is clearly changing as market conviction that the Fed tightening cycle is ended grows and investors start to focus on when the Fed will start to relax its policy settings," Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank, wrote in a note.

Argentina's overseas dollar bonds040114HT0=1M maturing in 2035 rallied more than 2 cents to nearly 30 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAxess, following Milei's victory on Sunday as investors welcomed pledges to cut spending. Caution remains, however, over whether his unorthodox policy proposals can fix the Argentine economy's numerous problems.

"Milei's victory should be positive for the outlook for Argentina's public finances," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, who added that it is uncertain whether Milei has enough political support to implement his agenda.

While local markets were closed for a holiday, U.S.-listed shares of Argentine companies rallied, with oil company YPFYPF.Nsurging 40% after Milei said he hoped to privatize the firm, and the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF ARGT.Nadvancing 14%.

The Argentine peso ARS=RASL traded at 920 to the dollar in parallel trade. One of Milei's key campaign proposals is to dollarize the economy.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 1% and the benchmark index .SPIPSA added 1.2% after data showed the economy of the world's largest copper producer expanded by 0.3% in the third quarter.

Peru, another top copper producer, saw the sol PEN= rose 0.9%, while iron ore producer Brazil's real BRL=rose more than 1% as prices of base metals like copper and iron ore rose. IRN/MET/L

Colombia's peso COL=jumped 1.3% as crude prices rose on the prospect of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts. The South American country is an oil producer.O/R

The index tracking regional equities .MILA00000PUSclimbed 1.5%, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSPindex up 1%.

Mexican markets were shut on account of a public holiday.

A Reuters poll found that Mexican equities will likely gain further in 2024, though local markets may go through some volatility in the months before a presidential election in June.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT:

Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 986.75 1.05 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2495.28 1.53 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 126076.02 1.04 Mexico IPC .MXX 52685.10 0.41 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5841.76 1.22 Argentina MerVal .MERV 645079.59 7.107 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1123.18 -0.18 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 4.8491 0.06 Mexico peso MXN=D2 17.1014 0.61 Chile peso CLP=CL 877.4 0.97 Colombia peso COP= 4016.12 1.27 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.7188 0.86 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 353.9500 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 920 5.43 (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao) ((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

