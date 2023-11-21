EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine assets up on Milei triumph; Latam slides after rally

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Argentine equities and bonds surged on Tuesday, the first day of trading since president-elect Javier Milei's win, while other Latin American stocks and currencies took a breather ahead of monetary policy meeting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Argentina's benchmark Merval index .MERV surged 16.0% as investors were optimistic that the stunning win for libertarian Javier Milei in presidential elections held on Sunday could bode well for the region's no. 2 economy that's battling triple digit inflation and on the brink of a recession.

"On the fiscal front, we expect the need to close the fiscal gap in a sustainable manner would be the linchpin of any stabilization program, and progress on this front would help build credibility ahead," JP Morgan analysts wrote in a note.

State-run oil company YPF YPFD.BA also soared 33.6% after Milei said he would seek to privatize the firm on Monday.

Argentina's international sovereign dollar bonds extended gains and rose as much as 1.2 cents on the dollar, as per MarketAxess data.

However, the local peso ARSB=weakened over 6% and was trading at 1020 to the dollar in parallel trade.

On Monday, local markets were closed on account of a holiday, but it did not keep traders from lapping up offshore bonds and equities.

More broadly, dueing Tuesday's session MSCI's basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS slid 0.3% by 1517 GMT.

The MSCI index tracking south American currencies had jumped to an eleven-year high during the previous session as the greenback extended its slide as investors piled into riskier emerging markets assets on the confidence that U.S. interest rates had peaked.

Investors now await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy minutes due at 1900 GMT, and will parse them for any signs of hawkish rhetoric that could determine the outlook for the dollar.

Meanwhile, Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.4%. Preliminary estimates showed the local economy likely grew 2.9% in October compared with the same month a year earlier.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= edged 1.2% lower as crude prices ticked lower. O/R

Currencies of major copper exporters Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= climbed 0.5% and 0.2% as prices of the red metal brightened against a depreciating dollar. MET/L

MSCI's index tracking Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.9%, with heavy-weight Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP dipping 0.2%.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX also slipped 0.8%, while Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP shed 0.3%.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Hungary's forint EURHUF= was steady at 379.3 to the euro after the local central bank cut its base rate by an expected 75 basis points, sticking to its measured approach and resisting government calls for deeper rate cuts to support the economy as inflation subsides.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1512 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 989.38 0.4 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2470.27 -0.69 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 125750.87 -0.16 Mexico IPC .MXX 52370.15 -0.6 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5793.43 -0.83 Argentina MerVal .MERV 751747.50 16.536 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1118.48 -0.59 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 4.8788 -0.55 Mexico peso MXN=D2 17.1380 -0.17 Chile peso CLP=CL 872.3 0.58 Colombia peso COP= 4020.27 -0.02 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.7422 -0.63 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 356.0000 -0.56 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 1020 -6.86 (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

