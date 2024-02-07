EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina's assets slump after reform bill setback, Brazilian financials weigh on Latam stocks

Argentina bond prices fall after reform bill setback

Mexican stocks touch fresh intraday high

Bradesco weighs on Bovespa after results

Mexico, Peru central banks meet on Thursday

EM debt, equity funds draw $35.7 bln foreign inflows in Jan

Latam FX down 0.2%, stocks down 0.6%

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Argentinian assets tumbled on Wednesday after President Javier Milei's economic reform package suffered a legislative setback overnight, while other Latin American markets trailed a rally in global stocks, pressured by uncertainty around path of U.S. interest rates.

Argentinian legislators rejected several crucial proposals in Milei's landmark economic reform bill, casting doubt on the bill's future and rattling investors who hoped for changes to salvage the country's economy.

Argentina's MerVal stocks index .MERV slumped over 5% in its worst day since mid-December, and the official peso ARS=RASL closed slightly down at 830.20 per dollar.

"The lack of Congress support (for Milei's package) suggests the administration should recalculate the political strategy ahead, opening up a more challenging period which could lead to increased volatility," said J.P. Morgan economist Diego Pereira in a note.

The country's bonds slumped, with longer-dated maturities taking the brunt of the hit. Bonds maturing in 2035, 2038 and 2041 all dropped 0.9 cents while the 2046 bond 040114HW3=1M fell 1.15 cents to trade at 34.55 cents on the dollar, data from MarketAxess showed.

Broader Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.2%, while stocks .MILA00000PUS failed to benefit from a broader rally in global shares, slipping 0.6% as Brazilian financial shares and weighed down the index.

Latam assets have had a rough start to 2024 after pushback from U.S. policymakers dampened bets of rate cuts early this year, even while many central banks in Latin America are easing policy.

Heavyweight Brazilian stocks .BVSP fell 0.5%, as lender BradescoBBDC4.SA slumped nearly 16% to the bottom of the index after reporting quarterly results.

Mexico's benchmark stock index .MXX slipped after touching an all-time intraday high of 59,020.55 points, down 0.2% on the day.

The Mexican peso MXN= dipped 0.2%, while the Peruvian sol PEN=PE weakened to 3.8664 per dollar. Interest rate decisions from both countries are expected on Thursday.

Mexico's central bank is expected to hold rates, while Peru is likely to cut rates for a sixth time.

U.S.-listed shares of Argentinian companies slipped, while Global X MSCI Argentina ETF ARGT.K slid 2.6% to an over two-week low.

Brazil's real BRL=was flat. Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto expressed optimism regarding economic growth in 2024.

Chile's peso CLP= dropped 0.8%.

Emerging market fixed income and equities saw $35.7 billion of foreign inflows in January, data from the Institute of International Finance showed.

However, China's equities saw $3.2 billion in outflows and its debt shed $4.7 billion, as investors remain concerned about the stability of the country's economy and markets.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1002.20

0.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2571.37

-0.68

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129758.17

-0.5

Mexico IPC .MXX

58549.06

-0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6010.29

0.13

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1154073.25

-5.066

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1278.33

0.12

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9688

-0.15

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0690

-0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

953.9

-0.79

Colombia peso COP=

3950.71

0.07

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8308

0.50

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

830.1000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1150

-0.43

