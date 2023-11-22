EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina stocks extend rally for second day; Latam FX slips as dollar rebounds

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks continued to soar on Wednesday, extending the previous session's rally following President-elect Javier Milei's win, as most of the region's other stock indexes and currencies treaded water.

Argentina's main Merval index .MERV added 5.8%, building on its best day since 1992 on Tuesday, as Milei stuck by his plans for economic "shock" therapy to fix the country's myriad crises from triple-digit inflation to rising poverty and a dearth of foreign currency reserves.

The index has risen about 30% this week.

State-controlled YPF YPFD.BA added nearly 12% to touch an all time high of 14,980 pesos after Argentina persuaded a U.S. judge a $16.1 billion judgment arising from the government's 2012 seizure of majority control, and after Milei tapped a former Tecpetrol executive to helm the oil company.

The local peso ARSB= however, traded at 1,060 to the dollar in parallel trade. The currency has tumbled since the election given Milei's proposal to dollarize the economy.

More broadly, MSCI's basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.1% against the U.S. dollar which rose off two-month lows after economic data pointed to continued economic strength, and ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. FRX/

MSCI's index tracking equities in the region .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.6%.

Mexico's stock index .MXX rose 0.3% and the local peso .MXN= was flat after data showed retail sales volumes surprised to the downside in September, landing behind all estimates as high borrowing costs hurt the sector.

"Rising real interest rates and an appreciating currency have dampened the sector's performance, partially offsetting the support from a still-resilient labor market, falling inflation and decent—albeit slowing—remittance inflows, said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Meanwhile, oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= was about flat, paring losses earlier in the session after crude prices tanked over 4% after OPEC+ producers delayed a meeting on output planned for Sunday, raising questions about the future course of production cuts. O/R

Currencies of copper producers Peru PEN= and Chile CLP= also weakened 0.1% and 0.4% respectively as prices of the red metal dulled. MET/L

Brazil's real BRL= was little changed on the day, but the Bovespa .BVSP index added 0.1% after the local central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, highlighted the convergence of inflation to the target range alongside improved economic performance and a credit market that did not experience the feared collapse.

Among single movers, Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA said it will release its investment plan for the 2024-2028 period on Friday. However, shares of the state-run oil company shed 0.7% as oil prices fell.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

982.85

-0.57

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2453.29

-0.57

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

125748.51

0.1

Mexico IPC .MXX

52671.24

0.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5800.57

0.18

Argentina MerVal .MERV

838616.65

5.827

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1130.60

0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9033

-0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1831

-0.01

Chile peso CLP=CL

871.8

-0.40

Colombia peso COP=

4068.37

-0.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7238

0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

356.4500

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1060

1.42

