EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina stocks extend rally for second day; investors parse Mexico data

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks surged on Wednesday, extending the previous sessions rally following president-elect Javier Milei's win, while investors also assessed latest economic data from Mexico that showed retail sales surprisingly declined in September.

Argentina's main Merval index .MERV extended gains added 5.7% as Milei stuck by his plans for economic "shock" therapy to fix the country's myriad crises from triple-digit inflation to rising poverty and a dearth of foreign currency reserves.

YPF YPFD.BA also added 5.4% after Argentina persuaded a U.S. judge a $16.1 billion judgment arising from the government's 2012 seizure of majority control in the oil company, while the cash-strapped country appeals the judgment.

The local peso ARSB= however, traded flat at 1070 to the dollar in parallel trade.

On Tuesday, the benchmark stock index for the region's No. 2 economy notched its best performance since 1992 as investors were hopeful that Milei's win would bring stability to the economy that is on the brink of recession.

More broadly, MSCI's basket of south American currencies .MILA00000CUS strengthened 0.1% against the dollar, while the index tracking equities in the region .MILA00000PUS shed 0.2% by 1457 GMT.

Mexico's stock index .MXX rose 0.5% and the local peso .MXN= came under pressure after data showed retail sales volumes surprised to the downside in September, landing behind all estimates as high borrowing costs hurt the sector.

Sales fell 0.2% in September on a monthly basis, well below forecast of a 0.3%, as per a Reuters poll.

"Rising real interest rates and an appreciating currency have dampened the sector's performance, partially offsetting the support from a still-resilient labour market, falling inflation and decent—albeit slowing—remittance inflows, said Andres Abadia, chief latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Meanwhile, oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= slid 0.6% after crude prices tanked over 4% after OPEC+ producers delayed a meeting on output planned for Sunday, raising questions about the future course of crude production cuts. O/R

Currencies of copper producers Peru PEN= and Chile CLP= also weakened 0.2% and 0.4% respectively as prices of the red metal dulled. MET/L

In a bright spot, iron exporter Brazil's real BRL= appreciated 0.3% as prices of the raw material rose, driven by persisting optimism about additional support to China's property market. IRN/

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP added 0.9% after the local central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, highlighted the convergence of inflation to the target range alongside improved economic performance and a credit market that did not experience the feared collapse.

Among single movers, Petrobras PETR4.SA said it will release its investment plan for the 2024-2028 period on Friday. However, shares of the state-run oil company shed 1.7% as oil prices rolled.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1512 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

982.50

-0.6

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2458.89

-0.34

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126495.55

0.69

Mexico IPC .MXX

52620.04

0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5792.11

0.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

844333.91

6.548

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1125.67

-0.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8980

-0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2130

-0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

876.1

-0.89

Colombia peso COP=

4067.27

-0.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7464

-0.46

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

356.5000

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1045

2.87

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

