EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina markets tumble after far-right win in primary vote

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's financial markets tumbled on Monday after a far-right libertarian looking to axe the central bank and dollarize the economy unexpectedly won a primary election, while mounting worries over China's economic recovery weighed on other Latin American currencies.

Argentina's peso ARSB= was brushing against 700 per dollar in parallel markets, while Global X MSCI Argentina ETF ARGT.P was down 2.9% after sliding as much as nearly 8% intraday after radical far-right economist Javier Milei unexpectedly won the country's primary vote over the weekend.

Argentina's sovereign dollar bonds fell as much as 4 cents on the dollar, with the 2030 note 040114HS2= leading the decline according to Eikon data.

"Milei kind of represents the worst case scenario for the election," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo.

"Proposals that he's kind of campaigned on are a little concerning, all of which in isolation or combination if were to happen, would certainly disrupt Argentina's economic activity and financial markets."

The Argentine government devalued its currency by near 18%, while the benchmark interest rate will be hiked to 118%, the central bank said, amid rising pressure on Argentina's financial markets following the primary election.

Overall, the MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 1.2%, touching a near one-week high, while stocks .MILA00000PUS shed 2%, with the dollar=USD hitting a one-month high against a basket of major currencies on demand for safe haven.

Brazil's real BRL= and benchmark stocks index .BVSP eased 1.2% each after data showed economic activity lost momentum in the second quarter, after an upbeat start to the year.

Oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia's COP= currencies lost 0.4% and 1.7%, respectively, as crude prices weakened on worries about China's faltering economic recovery, reinforced by its property sector's debt problems.

Data showed Colombia's retail sales fell by 11.9% in June month-on-month, while industrial output fell 4.8% in June.

Bucking the trend was Chile's peso CLP=, up 0.3% against the greenback.

Chile's central bank could consider rate cuts of around 75 to 100 basis points at its next meetings, minutes from the board's July meeting showed.

Elsewhere, the tumbling rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX rose back to the strong side of 100-per-dollar after Russia's central bank sparked expectations of another hefty rate hike upon announcing an extraordinary policy meeting for Tuesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

985.23

-1.25

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2376.27

-2.04

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116691.52

-1.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

53189.65

-0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6209.80

-0.76

Argentina MerVal .MERV

493213.12

2.699

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1140.12

-0.64

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9630

-1.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0515

-0.37

Chile peso CLP=CL

853.7

0.33

Colombia peso COP=

4042.5

-1.73

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6959

-0.61

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

-17.89

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

665

-9.02

