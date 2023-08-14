EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina markets fall after far-right win in primary vote

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso and stock market fell on Monday after a far-right libertarian who wants to axe the central bank and dollarize the economy unexpectedly won a primary election, while other Latin American currencies also weakened as worries mounted over China's economic recovery.

The interbank Argentine peso ARS=RASL fell 17.89% to 349.95 per dollar, while stocks .MERV slid 3.5% after radical far-right economist Javier Milei unexpectedly won the country's primary vote over the weekend.

Argentina's sovereign dollar bonds fell as much as 2.25 cents on the dollar, with the 2038 note 040114HU7=1M leading the decline, according to MarketAxess data.

"The surprisingly strong showing for far-right self-proclaimed 'anarcho-capitalist' Javier Milei...suggests that there is popular appetite for a shock-therapy style approach to deal with the economy’s problems," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"But the left-wing ruling Peronists still have a fighting chance, which may lead to a further build-up of economic vulnerabilities in the run-up to the presidential vote in October."

Meanwhile, Argentina's central bank will raise the benchmark interest rate to 118% from 97% previously, said an official source.

Overall, the MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was 1.1% lower, while regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.9%.

The U.S. dollar=USD hit a one-month high against a basket of other major currencies as investors sought a safe haven on concerns about China's economy, and was last up 0.3%.

Brazil's real BRL= and stocks .BVSP eased 0.9% each.

Data showed Bazil's economic activity lost momentum in the second quarter, after an upbeat start to the year driven by a robust performance in the agriculture sector.

Oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia's COP= currencies fell 0.3% and 1.1%, respectively, against the dollar, as crude prices weakened on demand worries after China's disappointing credit data added to concerns about its slowing economy.

No.1 copper producer Chile's peso CLP= eased 0.5% against the greenback.

Chile's central bank could consider interest rate cuts of around 75 to 100 basis points at its next meetings, minutes from the board's July meeting showed.

Peru's sol PEN= slipped 0.2% against the dollar.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Russia's roubleRUBUTSTN=MCX slid past 101 per U.S. dollar, before rebounding to below 100 after the central bank announced an extraordinary policy meeting for Tuesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

985.15

-1.26

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2380.34

-1.87

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116952.11

-0.94

Mexico IPC .MXX

53117.73

-0.23

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6213.44

-0.7

Argentina MerVal .MERV

464265.89

-3.329

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1147.87

0.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9504

-0.94

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0722

-0.49

Chile peso CLP=CL

864.7

-0.95

Colombia peso COP=

4005.88

-0.83

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.705

-0.86

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

-17.89

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

660

-8.33

