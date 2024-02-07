EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina assets slump after reform bill setback, Latam markets mixed

By Amruta Khandekar

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Argentinian assets took a tumble on Wednesday after President Javier Milei's economic reform package suffered a legislative setback overnight, while other Latin American markets were pressured by uncertainty around path of U.S. interest rates.

Milei's package will be sent back to a legislative committee for consideration, the president's party said on Tuesday, marking a major reverse for the bill.

The news rattled Argentinian markets, with longer-dated maturities taking the brunt of the hit. Bonds maturing in 2035, 2038 and 2041 all dropped 0.9 cents while the 2046 bond 040114HW3=1M fell 0.8 cents to trade at 34.9 cents on the dollar, data from MarketAxess showed.

U.S.-listed shares of Argentinian stocks also took a beating, while the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF ARGT.K slid 2% to an over two-week low.

Argentina's MerVal stocks index .MERV dropped 3.3%, extending declines to the third straight session.

"The lack of Congress support (for Milei's package) suggests the administration should recalculate the political strategy ahead, opening up a more challenging period which could lead to increased volatility," said J.P. Morgan economist Diego Pereira in a note.

"We thus face the first period of heightened political uncertainty, with potential implications on the FX gap in the near term."

Broader Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS were flat, while stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.3%.

Latam assets have had a rough start to 2024 after pushback from policymakers dampened bets of early U.S. rate cuts, although China's policy support measures boosted commodity prices, giving markets a lift in the prior session.

Heavyweight Brazilian stocks .BVSP fell 0.5% on a drag from financial shares. Shares of lender BradescoBBDC4.SA slumped 12.3% to the bottom of the index after reporting quarterly results.

The Brazilian real BRL= edged up 0.1% versus the dollar. Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto expressed optimism on Wednesday regarding economic growth in 2024.

The real is set to hold steady in the next few months but will likely face pressure from rising fiscal deficits later this year, a Reuters poll found.

Chile's peso CLP= was muted. Data showed the world's top copper producer saw exports of the red metal reach $3.38 billion in January, up 17.5% from a year earlier.

The Mexican peso MXN= was flat at 17.0380 to the dollar, while the Peruvian sol PEN=PE weakened to 3.8664 per dollar. Interest rate decisions from both countries are expected on Thursday.

The Colombian peso COP= dipped 0.2%.

Elsewhere, Poland's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, in line with expectations. The zloty EURPLN= firmed slightly versus the euro.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1002.74

0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2581.99

-0.27

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129797.46

-0.47

Mexico IPC .MXX

58683.38

0.01

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6004.83

0.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1175930.24

-3.268

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1275.06

-0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9564

0.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0380

-0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

945.1

0.14

Colombia peso COP=

3960.32

-0.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8664

-0.43

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

830.1000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1165

-1.72

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, editing by David Ljunggren)

