EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina assets rise on IMF deal; broader Latam stocks fall on US inflation

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's international dollar bonds and stocks rose after the government reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while broader Latin American stocks fell on Thursday after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was down 0.3%, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.1% against the dollar.

Argentina's international dollar bonds rose by as much as 1.68 cents on Thursday after IMF staff and the government reached an agreement that should unlock some $4.7 billion from the country's loan program with the fund.

The 2029 note 040114HX1=1M enjoyed the biggest gains to trade at 38.98 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAccess data.

"We expect the funds to which Argentina will have access to be used to repay principal obligations that the country has with the IMF as part of the previous SBA (Stand-by Arrangement) program," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

The Merval index .MERV jumped 1.2%, while the currency in the parallel black market ARSB= strengthened to 1,090 per dollar.

Argentina assets had weakened in recent days after initial optimism retreated following President Javier Milei's election victory in December, but the IMF deal has brought some relief to markets.

The keenly awaited U.S. consumer price index(CPI) rose 3.4% on an annual basis in December after increasing 3.1% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 3.2% on a year-on-year basis.

"This print should challenge the markets expectations of rate cut timing. There is nothing in the report to cause the Fed to hurry to cut rates. However, because it was not too hot, it should leave the hopes of a soft landing intact," said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, deputy chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Among regional markets, Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP dipped 0.2%, while the real BRL= gained 0.2% as annual inflation rate ended 2023 within the central bank's target range for the first time since 2020, despite hotter-than-expected readings last month.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.2%, while domestic industrial output fell 1% in November from October and was 2.8% higher year-over-year.

Among other regional bourses, Chilean shares .SPIPSA fell 0.7%, and Mexican shares were little changed.

Ecuador's president has declared war on drugs gangs holding scores of prison guards hostage after violence that included the storming of a TV station on-air and explosions around the nation.

