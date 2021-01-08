Emerging market stocks hit record high for first time since 2007

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit a record hit for the first time since November 2007 on Friday as the combination of post-COVID 19 recovery hopes and mass global stimulus boosted investor confidence.

MSCI's main emerging market index .MSCIEF which covers nearly 1,400 firms across 27 developing world countries set the new record as it hit 1,345.77 points. The milestone also took its surge since March's lows to almost 80%.

The index is heavily weighted towards Asian technology and internet giants. Taiwan Semiconducter Manufacturing (TSMC) 2330.TW, Chinese duo Alibaba 9988.HK and Tencent 0700.HK and Korea's Samsung 005930.KS account for roughly 20% of the index.

MSCI emerging market stocks index sector weightings since 1994https://tmsnrt.rs/2JVYgZD

MSCI emerging equity index country weightshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2JWJtxZ

(Reporting by Marc Jones, Karin Strohecker and Tom Arnold)

