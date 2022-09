Emerging market fund Ashmore sees FY pretax profit drop 58%

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Investment group Ashmore ASHM.L reported on Friday a 58% drop in full-year pretax profits and double-digit declines in net revenue, citing widespread risk aversion due to the Ukraine war as well as inflation and higher rates globally.

Profit before tax came in at £118.4 million ($136.62 million) in the 12 months to the end June at the emerging markets-focused asset manager. Net revenue dropped 13% to £257.2 million year-on-year.

"While the global macro environment still presents some near-term uncertainty, the situation in emerging markets is improving and the breadth of investment opportunity helps to mitigate the risks," said Ashmore CEO Mark Coombs.

The firm said it had maintained its full year dividend per share at 16.9 pence.

($1 = 0.8666 pounds)

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Tom Wilson)

