Emerging Market Flows Have Dried Up Faster Than During The Financial Crisis, IIF Says

The 2008 financial crisis is a natural, and to some observers, too harsh a comparison to today’s coronavirus-induced global economic slowdown.

But to emerging markets, the current situation may actually be worse.

“Cumulative outflows since late January have surpassed the levels observed at the peak of the global financial crisis and are an order of magnitude larger relative to the size of the global economy than in stress episodes such as the Asian financial crisis or the taper tantrum,” said a report from the Institute of International Finance, the trade group of banks formed during the 1980s emerging-market crisis.

For some emerging markets, the going could get particularly tough.

Relative to reserve buffers, financing needs are especially high in Turkey and South Africa, the IIF report says, and low commodity prices are making it difficult on Chile and Colombia.

One issue the IIF report doesn’t touch on is the need in emerging markets for U.S. dollars. The Fed’s new dollar swap facilities have been established with central banks from the developed world, like in Europe and Japan, but not emerging markets.

“Our longstanding view on EM currencies has been to buy USD-EM and volatility,” advised strategists at Société Générale. “It is too early into the coronavirus saga to change that view. Once the coronavirus flow dramatically improves, the Fed’s policy measures could turn to supportive from irrelevant.”

