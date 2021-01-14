Emerging Market ETF (IEMG) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 84% from its 52-week low of $35.66 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed.

IEMG in Focus

This ETF offers exposure to a broad range of emerging market companies. It has key holdings in information technology, consumer discretionary, financials and communications. Among the emerging countries, China takes the top spot at nearly 35% share while South Korea and Taiwan round off the next two spots with a double-digit exposure each. The fund charges 11 bps in fees per year (see: all the Broad Emerging Market ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The emerging markets have been an area to watch lately given their outperformance over the past few months. The super-easy policies, wider rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election has bolstered confidence into riskier assets. The administration is looking for a bigger fiscal package and infrastructure spending that would lead to increased demand for metals and industrial products from companies in the emerging markets.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, IEMG has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.