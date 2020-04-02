Emerging Market and Large-Caps: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks tumbled following President Donald Trump’s warnings that Americans need to brace for “very, very painful two weeks” ahead. Among the top ETFs, SPY declined 4.5%, DIA shed 4.6%, and QQQ moved 4.2% lower on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.



EELV: Volume 5.78 Times Average



This emerging market ETF was in the spotlight as around 928,000 shares moved hands compared with an average 173,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as EELV lost 3.4% in the last session.



The big move was largely the result of increased volatility due to the coronavirus scare that could have a big impact on emerging market stocks like the ones that we find in this ETF portfolio. EELV has lost 21.4% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



IWL: Volume 4.22 Times Average



This large-cap ETF was under the microscope as 298,000 shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 74,000 shares and came as IWL shed 4.2% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on the rising number of coronavirus cases that has put the economic and business activities at risk, thus leading to sell-off in the large-cap space. IWL has plunged 19.6% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



