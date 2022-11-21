EmergeVest Leverages Nasdaq eVestment Solutions to Connect to the Right Investors

Established in 2013, with a global perspective and deep experience in Asia, EmergeVest has been investing successfully in supply chain, technology and financial services. By leveraging Nasdaq eVestment solutions, EmergeVest is equipped with quantitative data on its own investment performance and qualitative data on how the competitive environment is developing, all of which allow the firm to shape its narrative and positioning for more compelling pitches to investors.

The Growth Journey

Since its founding, EmergeVest has raised over USD 500 million and has AUM of over USD 850 million. EmergeVest has executed transactions with over USD 2 billion of enterprise value via 26 deals across its strategies, including its core growth buyout strategy.

EmergeVest’s track record as an operator-led industry specialist with proven value-add capabilities is based on its EmergeVest Operating System (“EVOS”) value creation approach. EVOS is a robust process designed to drive growth and transformation in global companies based on a set of tools that guide the investment and value creation process in areas that include strategy development and execution, financial, customer, people, technology, operating model and growing sustainable stakeholder value.

To create sustainable value, EmergeVest is highly focused on multi-dimensional capital. On top of investing global institutional capital, the EmergeVest team offers intellectual capital and actionable insights, social capital via access to the EmergeVest ecosystem and responsible capital through its commitment to sustainability.

The Challenge and the Solutions

While Excel spreadsheets were previously used for analysis and ad hoc data requests, this was merely an interim solution that could neither address long-term issues nor support EmergeVest’s growth in a highly competitive environment. By using the market and portfolio intelligence modules of Nasdaq eVestment – TopQ+ and Market Lens – EmergeVest is empowered to better understand the investor landscape, find the most suitable investors for their funds, and enhance the speed and quality of their investment performance reports for these investors.

A research and analytics platform – with all data coming to one place

With user-friendly widgets and intuitive features, TopQ+ allows EmergeVest to tease out specific information on their track record, thereby drawing attention to aspects of their performance and investment strategy that showcase their uniqueness and articulate what sets them apart from the competition. TopQ+ also enables them to present those findings in a style that is clear and easily understood by their investors.

A searchable document library. A dynamic database.

To stay ahead of the competition, understanding how the investor landscape is developing is critical. EmergeVest can access this information via Market Lens, a tool that enables the company to set up alerts to keep track of open mandates for limited partners, identify limited partners’ consultants and show how evaluations are conducted. EmergeVest can further use Market Lens to see who is making the shortlist for mandates and how competitors are positioning themselves.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with Nasdaq, our trusted partner when navigating the private markets ecosystem,” said Heath Zarin, CEO of EmergeVest.



