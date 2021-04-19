EBS

Emergent to stop making new COVID-19 vaccine material at Baltimore plant

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked Emergent BioSolutions Inc to stop manufacturing new vaccine material at its plant in Baltimore, which was responsible for millions of ruined COVID-19 vaccine doses several weeks ago.

The FDA had initiated a review of the plant last week, Emergent said, adding that it has agreed to stop manufacturing new material at the plant and quarantine existing material manufactured at the facility pending completion of the inspection. (https://bit.ly/3tygD8q)

Workers at the Emergent BioSolutions plant several weeks ago conflated ingredients for the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and AstraZeneca Plc ZN.L vaccines, following which the U.S. government put J&J in charge of the plant and stopped the British drugmaker from making use of the plant.

