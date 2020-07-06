Emergent Signs 5-yr Manufacturing Deal For Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has reached a five-year manufacturing services agreement for large-scale drug substance manufacturing for Johnson & Johnson's investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Ad26.COV2-S. Emergent will provide contract development and manufacturing services to produce drug substance at large scale over five years, valued at approximately $480 million for the first two years.

The company will begin providing large-scale drug substance manufacturing for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. For the subsequent years beginning 2023, Emergent will provide a flexible capacity deployment model to support additional drug substance batches annually.

Emergent BioSolutions noted that it will provide an update to its 2020 financial outlook incorporating expectations related to the agreement.

