Emergent signs 5-yr deal backing J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Adds details on deal, company's other production agreements
July 6 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS.N said on Monday it had signed a five-year pact to make the drug substance used in Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine candidate, adding to a series of contracts likely to put it at the heart of future global vaccine production.
Under the deal, starting next year Emergent will provide large-scale manufacturing services to produce the drug substance over five years, with the first two years valued at about $480 million.
The news follows a $135 million deal struck by the two companies in April, to use Emergent's manufacturing facilities to help make more than 1 billion doses of the vaccine J&J is testing to stop the coronavirus.
Emergent has also signed similar deals to expand the manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines under development by AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, Novavax Inc NVAX.O and Vaxart Inc VXRT.O.
The company last month also agreed a $628 million contract with the U.S. government, which is looking to secure manufacturing capacity for a potential COVID-19 vaccine under its "Operation Warp Speed" program.
