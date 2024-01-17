News & Insights

Emergent extends shelf life of opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan

Credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF

January 17, 2024 — 11:55 am EST

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions EBS.N has extended shelf life of Narcan, its over-the-counter nasal spray to reverse opioid overdose, to four years from three, the U.S. health regulator said on Wednesday.

The extension applies to the products manufactured after the current announcement and does not affect those produced and distributed prior to that.

The shelf life of Narcan 4 mg nasal spray was extended to three years from two years in 2020.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the nasal spray as the first naloxone-based drug to be sold without a prescription amid the government's overall push to curb drug overdose-related deaths in the United States.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Reuters
