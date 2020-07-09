Emergent (EBS) Stock Up Year to Date on Coronavirus Vaccine Deals

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS have risen sharply in the year so far. The stock has rallied 75%, outperforming the industry’s increase of 11.8%.



To address the global COVID-19 pandemic, Emergent inked several contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) deals to provide manufacturing services to various companies for helping them produce their respective experimental vaccine candidates against COVID-19.

In July, Emergent announced that it will collaborate with Mount Sinai Health System and ImmunoTek Bio Centers to develop and manufacture its COVID-19 hyperimmune globulin product, COVID-HIG. The program will include a post-exposure prophylaxis study on health care providers who stand at high risk of COVID-19 infection and other high-risk populations. The program will be backed by a funding of $34.6 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

Earlier this week, Emergent expanded its five-year agreement to provide CDMO services to pharma giant Johnson & Johnson JNJ for supporting the large-scale drug substance manufacturing of the latter’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad26.COV2-S. The deal is valued at around $480 million for the first two years.

Similarly, in June, Emergent announced that it will provide CDMO services to another pharma giant AstraZeneca AZN for aiding the manufacturing process of the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate AZD1222, which it is developing in partnership with the Oxford University. The agreement is valued at around $87 million.

Further, last month, Emergent was issued a task order under an existing contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to deploy its CDMO capacities and expertise to support the U.S. government’s efforts to accelerate delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

The company will provide molecule-to-market CDMO services and commit manufacturing capacity, valued at approximately $542.7 million, thereby paving the way for other companies to advance their COVID-19 programs.

In addition, Emergent reached a manufacturing agreement with small biotech Vaxart to produce the clinical material for the latter’s experimental oral vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The company also has a similar collaboration contract with Novavax, Inc. NVAX to assist the latter’s development of a vaccine candidate against COVID-19. The company will use its CDMO services to proceed with Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is currently being evaluated in a phase I/II study.

Given the current scenario, if any of the above companies is able to successfully develop a vaccine for fighting the deadly COVID-19, it will lend a huge boost to Emergent as well and should drive the stock further in the days ahead.

