Emergent BioSolutions Wins $30 Mln Contract Modicfication To Supply CYFENDUS

(RTTNews) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), Tuesday announced that the company has secured contract modification from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to supply CYFENDUS, a vaccine indicated for post-exposure prophylaxis of anthrax disease.

With the $30 million contract, the company intends to ensure medical countermeasures to protect civilian populations against the threat of anthrax.

Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government & public affairs, commented, "We're proud to leverage a U.S.-based supply chain for our anthrax vaccines, as we believe this is critical to Emergent's leadership and continued support of the U.S. government's national security priorities."

In the pre-market hours, EBS is trading at $8.16, down 1.63 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

