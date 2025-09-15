Markets
Emergent BioSolutions Wins $17 Million BARDA Contract To Supply Tembexa Oral Suspension

September 15, 2025 — 09:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) on Monday announced a $17 million contract modification from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the ASPR within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to supply Tembexa oral suspension for the treatment of smallpox.

The contract follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent approval to scale up production of Tembexa oral suspension.

This newly exercised contract modification for the supply of Tembexa builds on options announced in September 2024 under Emergent's 10-year agreement.

