Emergent BioSolutions signs $87 mln deal to make AstraZeneca's vaccine in U.S.

June 11 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS.N said on Thursday it signed a $87 million deal to make AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, as the British drugmaker looks to ramp up its efforts to bring a vaccine to the market.

Under the agreement, Emergent will help with services involving development and analytical testing and will reserve some of its large-scale manufacturing capacity through 2020 for the vaccine.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

