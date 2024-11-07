Emergent BioSolutions rises 23.7%

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) is up 23.7%, or $2.18 to $11.38.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EBS:
- Emergent BioSolutions Shows Strong Q3 2024 Recovery
- Emergent BioSolutions announces brincidofovir trial in Africa
- Emergent BioSolutions Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Emergent BioSolutions narrows FY24 revenue view to $1.065B-$1.125B
- Emergent BioSolutions reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.37 vs. ($1.09) last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.