Emergent BioSolutions quarterly profit rises nearly four times

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Emergent BioSolutions Inc's reported a 295% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its contract development and manufacturing services mainly for producing COVDID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

Net income rose to $185.4 million, or $3.44 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31 from $46.9 million, or $0.90 per share, a year earlier.

