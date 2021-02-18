EBS

Emergent BioSolutions quarterly profit jumps nearly four times

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published

Emergent BioSolutions Inc said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit nearly quadrupled, helped by higher demand for its contract development and manufacturing services mainly for producing COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

Adds details on revenue, CDMO unit

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS.N said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit nearly quadrupled, helped by higher demand for its contract development and manufacturing services mainly for producing COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

With a global requirement for billions of doses, COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutics developers are signing deals with contract development and manufacturing organisations to help keep up with demand.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Emergent has entered into more than seven manufacturing collaborations with government and industry partners working to deliver COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic solutions, including AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Novavax NVAX.O, Vaxart Inc VXRT.O, Humanigen Inc HGEN.O.

For the fourth-quarter, revenue from the company's Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) unit rose to $199.1 million in the quarter.

Total revenue rose to $583 million from $360.4 million a year earlier.

Net income rose to $185.4 million, or $3.44 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31 from $46.9 million, or $0.90 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBS AZN JNJ NVAX VXRT HGEN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More