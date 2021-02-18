Emergent BioSolutions quarterly profit jumps nearly four times

Adds details on revenue, CDMO unit

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS.N said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit nearly quadrupled, helped by higher demand for its contract development and manufacturing services mainly for producing COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

With a global requirement for billions of doses, COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutics developers are signing deals with contract development and manufacturing organisations to help keep up with demand.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Emergent has entered into more than seven manufacturing collaborations with government and industry partners working to deliver COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic solutions, including AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Novavax NVAX.O, Vaxart Inc VXRT.O, Humanigen Inc HGEN.O.

For the fourth-quarter, revenue from the company's Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) unit rose to $199.1 million in the quarter.

Total revenue rose to $583 million from $360.4 million a year earlier.

Net income rose to $185.4 million, or $3.44 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31 from $46.9 million, or $0.90 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.