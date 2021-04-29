Emergent BioSolutions posts first-quarter profit versus year-ago loss

April 29 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS.N on Thursday posted a first-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss, boosted by robust demand for its services that help produce COVID-19 vaccines.

Net income was $69.7 million, or $1.28 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 versus a loss of $12.5 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $343 million from $192.5 million.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.