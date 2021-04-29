US Markets
Emergent BioSolutions posts first-quarter profit versus year-ago loss

Contract drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions Inc on Thursday posted a first-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss, boosted by robust demand for its services that help produce COVID-19 vaccines.

Net income was $69.7 million, or $1.28 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 versus a loss of $12.5 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $343 million from $192.5 million.

