US Markets
EBS

Emergent BioSolutions posts first-quarter profit on vaccine funding

Contributors
Trisha Roy Reuters
Carl O'Donnell Reuters
Published

Contract drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions Inc, subject of a scathing report following an FDA inspection of its plant making ingredients for COVID-19 vaccines, on Thursday posted a first-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by U.S. government funding for vaccine production.

Adds sales details, forecast, background

April 29 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS.N, subject of a scathing report following an FDA inspection of its plant making ingredients for COVID-19 vaccines, on Thursday posted a first-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by U.S. government funding for vaccine production.

Emergent reported $183.8 million in sales from contract development and manufacturing services, up from $162.1 million during the same period last year. The increase was due mainly to government support for its part in producing COVID-19 vaccines.

Emergent lowered its 2021 contract manufacturing revenue forecast to $765 million to $875 million from its prior view of $925 million to $965 million.

It attributed the change to a halt by U.S. regulators in shipments of vaccines it was making for Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N due to serious quality concerns.

The company was ordered to stop making vaccine for AstraZeneca AZN.L at its Baltimore plant after ingredients from that company's shot contaminated a batch of J&J vaccine. J&J has since taken control of manufacturing that plant, where the Food and Drug administration identified a long list of problems.

Net income was $69.7 million, or $1.28 per share, for the quarter, versus a loss of $12.5 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $343 million from $192.5 million.

Peeling paint, shoddy cleanups among issues at U.S. plant making J&J COVID-19 vaccine

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Bill Berkrot)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBS JNJ AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular