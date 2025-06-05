Emergent BioSolutions Partners with Victoria's Voice Foundation for National Naloxone Awareness Day Initiative to Combat Opioid Overdose Deaths

Emergent BioSolutions and Victoria’s Voice Foundation launch a campaign to promote naloxone awareness and reduce opioid overdose deaths.

Quiver AI Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has partnered with Victoria’s Voice Foundation to promote National Naloxone Awareness Day, aimed at combating the opioid epidemic and honoring the memory of Victoria Siegel, who died from an overdose. The initiative features the "Shine. Wear. Share. Care" campaign, which includes resources to educate the community about naloxone, highlighted by the distribution of NARCAN® Nasal Spray, a crucial tool for reversing opioid overdoses. With recent statistics showing a significant decline in drug overdose deaths, Emergent emphasizes the importance of increasing access to naloxone and empowering communities through opioid emergency preparedness programs. The collaboration seeks to engage various stakeholders in raising awareness and equipping them to save lives in opioid emergencies.

Potential Positives

Emergent BioSolutions is collaborating with Victoria’s Voice Foundation on a national campaign to combat the opioid epidemic, reflecting a strong commitment to community health and safety.

The initiative to distribute naloxone, including NARCAN® Nasal Spray, shows Emergent's proactive approach to increasing access to life-saving medications for opioid overdoses.

The partnership highlights a successful strategy in supporting public health efforts, coinciding with a reported decrease in opioid-related deaths, which enhances Emergent's credibility in addressing a pressing social issue.

Emergent's engagement with various stakeholders reinforces its leadership role in opioid emergency preparedness, positioning the company favorably within public health discussions and initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights ongoing opioid overdose issues, indicating that despite efforts, the epidemic remains a substantial public health crisis.

The partnership with Victoria's Voice Foundation may attract scrutiny regarding the effectiveness and authenticity of their initiatives to combat the opioid epidemic.

Emergent's continued involvement in opioid-related products might raise concerns about their overall reputation in the healthcare sector, especially in the context of past controversies surrounding opioid medications.

FAQ

What is National Naloxone Awareness Day?

National Naloxone Awareness Day honors those lost to overdose and promotes education and access to naloxone for saving lives.

How is Emergent BioSolutions involved?

Emergent BioSolutions sponsors the awareness campaign in partnership with Victoria’s Voice Foundation to promote naloxone education and accessibility.

What is the "Shine. Wear. Share. Care" campaign?

This campaign raises awareness and provides resources about naloxone, including promotional items and educational materials for community engagement.

How effective is NARCAN® Nasal Spray?

NARCAN® Nasal Spray rapidly reverses opioid overdoses within minutes, empowering individuals to act during an opioid emergency.

How can I get involved with Victoria’s Voice Foundation?

Visit VictoriasVoice.foundation for information on getting involved and supporting naloxone education and awareness initiatives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EBS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $15,000 on 12/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EBS Insider Trading Activity

$EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050

KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300

KEITH KATKIN sold 7,844 shares for an estimated $49,417

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $EBS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EBS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EBS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EBS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EBS forecast page.

Full Release





Continued commitment to reducing the number of opioid overdose deaths by expanding access, increasing awareness and educating the public about life-saving naloxone











GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is teaming up with Victoria’s Voice Foundation to rally Americans to help save lives from the opioid epidemic on



National Naloxone Awareness Day



, which honors the late Victoria Siegel and others who have succumbed to overdose. As part of the effort, Victoria’s Voice has launched the "



Shine. Wear. Share. Care



" campaign to raise awareness and provide educational resources to individuals, organizations and businesses that includes a purple light bulb (Shine), a wearable promotional item (Wear), a QR code encouraging participation in the #sharenaloxone social media campaign (Share) and a box of NARCAN



®



Nasal Spray (Care) provided by Emergent.





"It’s been 10 years since our Victoria lost her life to an accidental opioid overdose and we remain fiercely committed to honoring her memory and the memory of others who have succumbed to this same tragedy by fostering open dialogue about the dangers of opioids and precautionary safety measures, so other families don’t have to experience the same tragedy," said Jackie Siegel, of Victoria's Voice Foundation. "We’re pleased that Emergent is our sponsor for this year’s National Naloxone Awareness Day to further our shared mission of saving as many lives as possible through naloxone education and distribution."





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced a nearly 27 percent decrease in drug overdose deaths in 2024, with opioid-related deaths dropping by 34 percent from 2023.



1



Several factors have likely contributed to this decline – one of them being increased access to over the counter (OTC) intranasal naloxone, including the first U.S. FDA-approved option, NARCAN



®



Nasal Spray. This life-saving medication is designed to rapidly reverse an opioid poisoning in minutes, giving more people the power to save a life in an opioid emergency. While this data signals a promising step forward, there is more work to be done as opioid overdoses are still the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S.



2







Emergent is committed to increasing awareness and access about NARCAN



®



Nasal Spray across as many communities as possible to ensure everyone has the power to save a life. With the





Ready to Rescue





initiative, Emergent tackles the pervasive stigma associated with opioid overdose and offers opioid emergency preparedness education to young adults and communities across the country. Emergent is also partnering with businesses and organizations so NARCAN



®



Nasal Spray will be more accessible for people across industries.





"On National Naloxone Awareness Day, we have the opportunity to reinforce opioid emergency preparedness and make sure stakeholders across all sectors – from government officials to business leaders and local organizations – feel equipped with the tools they need to be ready to rescue not only today, but every day," stated Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government & public affairs at Emergent. “We’re proud of the work Victoria’s Voice Foundation is doing year-round and we’re honored to use this key moment in time to raise awareness and keep our communities safe together.”





Emergent demonstrates its commitment to protect and save lives by distributing prescription KLOXXADO



®



(naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 8 mg, in addition to OTC NARCAN



®



Nasal Spray, and remains steadfast in expanding access to multiple options of nasal naloxone for patients, caregivers, first responders, and communities who are confronting the impact of the opioid epidemic.





For more information about National Naloxone Awareness Day and how to get involved, visit



VictoriasVoice.foundation



. To learn more about how you can access NARCAN



®



Nasal Spray and be prepared to save a life, visit



NARCAN.com



.







About NARCAN







®







Nasal Spray







NARCAN





®





Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. NARCAN





®





Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. Repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed.







Important Safety Information for KLOXXADO



®



(naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 8 mg









What is KLOXXADO







®







Nasal Spray?













KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose in adults and children with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.



KLOXXADO Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose in adults and children with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.



KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray is to be given right away and does not take the place of emergency medical care.



KLOXXADO Nasal Spray is to be given right away and does not take the place of emergency medical care.



Get emergency medical help right away after giving the first dose of KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray, even if the person wakes up.













What is the most important information I should know about KLOXXADO







®







Nasal Spray?







Get emergency medical help right away after giving the first dose of KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray. The signs and symptoms of an opioid emergency can return after KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray is given. If this happens, give another dose after 2 to 3 minutes using a new KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray and watch the person closely until emergency help is received.





The medicine in KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray is safe to use in people who are not taking opioids. KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray is not intended for self-administration.







What should I tell my healthcare provider (pharmacist or prescriber) before using KLOXXADO







®







Nasal Spray?







Before using KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:











have heart problems



have heart problems



are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Use of KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray may cause withdrawal symptoms in your unborn baby. Your unborn baby should be examined by a healthcare provider right away after you use KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray.



are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Use of KLOXXADO Nasal Spray may cause withdrawal symptoms in your unborn baby. Your unborn baby should be examined by a healthcare provider right away after you use KLOXXADO Nasal Spray.



are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray passes into your breast milk.













What are the possible side effects of KLOXXADO







®







Nasal Spray?







KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray may cause



severe opioid withdrawal symptoms



including body aches, diarrhea, increased heart rate, fever, runny nose, sneezing, goose bumps, sweating, yawning, nausea or vomiting, nervousness, restlessness or irritability, shivering or trembling, stomach cramping, weakness, and increased blood pressure.





In infants under 4 weeks old who have been receiving opioids regularly, sudden opioid withdrawal may be life-threatening if not treated the right way. Signs and symptoms include seizures, crying more than usual, and increased reflexes.







Who should not use KLOXXADO







®







Nasal Spray?







Do not use KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray if you are allergic to naloxone hydrochloride or any of the ingredients in KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray.







What are the most common side effects of KLOXXADO







®







nasal spray?







The most common side effects of KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray in adults include stomach-area (abdomen) pain, weakness, dizziness, headache, nose (nasal) discomfort, and a feeling like you are going to faint.





These are not all of the possible side effects of KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray. Please see





full Prescribing Information





, including Patient Information, which includes a more complete discussion of the risks associated with KLOXXADO



®



Nasal Spray. Always contact your healthcare provider (pharmacist or prescriber) if you have questions or experience any side effects.





You are encouraged to report negative side effects to the FDA at: 1-800-FDA-1088 or



www.fda.gov/medwatch



. You can also contact Hikma Specialty USA Inc. at:



us.hikma@primevigilance.com



or call 1-877-845-0689 or 1-800-962-8364.





Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners.







About Victoria’s Voice Foundation







David and Jackie Siegel established Victoria’s Voice Foundation after losing their 18-year-old daughter to an accidental drug overdose on June 6, 2015. Victoria’s Voice is dedicated to providing support and resources to families affected by substance abuse. Since its founding, Victoria’s Voice has positively impacted more than 1.5 million parents and children through its education programs. For more information about Victoria’s Voice, visit





www.victoriasvoice.org





or @victoriasvoicefoundation. #VictoriasVoiceFoundation #GetGiveSave.







About Emergent BioSolutions







At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our



website



and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Apple Podcasts



and



Spotify



.







Investor Contact:







Richard S. Lindahl





Executive Vice President, CFO







lindahlr@ebsi.com









Media Contact:







Assal Hellmer





Vice President, Communications







mediarelations@ebsi.com







__________________________







1





https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/releases/20250514.html













2





https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/accidental-injury.htm





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.