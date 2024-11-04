Emergent BioSolutions Names Simon Lowry Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), Monday announced the appointment of Simon Lowry as Chief Medical Officer, head of research and development, starting November 18.

Previously, Lowry has served as chief executive officer for Mysthera Therapeutics AG.

Emergent also promoted Jessica Perl to the role of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

During the pre-market hours, Emergent's stock is trading at $9.01, down 1.21 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.