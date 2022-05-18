Emergent Biosolutions Inc Shares Close the Day 11.8% Higher - Daily Wrap

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) shares closed today 11.8% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 34.8% year-to-date, down 51.3% over the past 12 months, and down 6.9% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.1%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $29.83 and as low as $27.61 this week.
- Shares closed 53.4% below its 52-week high and 14.8% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 5.9% lower than the 10-day average and 13.7% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.9.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 146.3%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 326.8%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 87.6% higher than the average peer.
