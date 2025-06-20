Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to Join Russell 3000® Index Effective June 27, 2025

Emergent BioSolutions will join the Russell 3000® Index on June 27, 2025, marking a significant organizational milestone.

Quiver AI Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. announced that it will be included in the Russell 3000® Index effective June 27, 2025, as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. stock indexes. Joe Papa, the company's CEO, emphasized that this inclusion signifies a milestone in Emergent's transformation and reflects the positive momentum within the organization, positioning it for sustainable growth. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which is determined by market capitalization, also grants automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or the small-cap Russell 2000® Index. The Russell indexes, managed by FTSE Russell, are widely utilized by institutional investors for benchmarking, with approximately $10.5 trillion in assets linked to them.

Potential Positives

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will be included in the Russell 3000® Index, which highlights the company's growth and increasing market capitalization.

This inclusion reflects strong momentum and positions the company for potential sustainable growth, enhancing its reputation among investors.

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index automatically provides inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000®, which could attract more institutional investment.

The Russell indexes have approximately $10.5 trillion in assets benchmarked against them, indicating significant visibility and credibility for Emergent BioSolutions among investment managers.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a significant number of forward-looking statements, which emphasize uncertainty and caution regarding future performance, potentially making investors wary.



While the inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index is presented positively, it may highlight prior struggles to achieve such recognition, raising concerns about the company's past performance.



The reliance on forward-looking statements places a burden on the company to manage expectations, which could lead to reputational risk if actual results do not meet indicated forecasts.

FAQ

When will Emergent BioSolutions be added to the Russell 3000® Index?

Emergent BioSolutions will be added to the Russell 3000® Index effective after the U.S. market closes on June 27, 2025.

What does inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index signify for Emergent?

This inclusion represents an important milestone in Emergent's transformation and reflects their positive organizational momentum.

How long will Emergent remain in the Russell 3000® Index?

Emergent's membership in the Russell 3000® Index is maintained for one year from the date of inclusion.

Why are Russell indexes important for investors?

Russell indexes are widely used benchmarks for investment managers and institutional investors, managing approximately $10.5 trillion in assets.

What is Emergent BioSolutions' primary mission?

Emergent BioSolutions' mission is to protect and save lives by delivering solutions for various health threats and emergencies.

$EBS Insider Trading Activity

$EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050

KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300

KEITH KATKIN sold 7,844 shares for an estimated $49,417

$EBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $EBS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EBS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EBS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

Full Release



GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced the Company will be added to the broad-market



Russell 3000







®







Index



, effective after the U.S. market closes on June 27, 2025, as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. stock indexes.





“Inclusion in the Russell 3000



®



Index is an important milestone in Emergent’s ongoing transformation,” said Joe Papa, president and chief executive officer of Emergent BioSolutions. “This recognition reflects the positive momentum we are building across the organization and helps to position us to enter a new phase of disciplined, sustainable growth in the year ahead. It also reaffirms our commitment to strong execution, financial stability, and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”





The annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of Wednesday, April 30, 2025, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000



®



Index, which remains in place for one year, is automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000



®



Index or small-cap Russell 2000



®



Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, approximately $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.





For more information on the Russell 3000



®



Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the



FTSE Russell website



.







About Emergent BioSolutions







At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our



website



and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Apple Podcasts



and



Spotify



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding utilization of the company’s share repurchase program, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words like “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “position,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events based on information that is currently available. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will be accurate. Readers should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from our expectations. Readers are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.





There are a number of important factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, when evaluating our forward-looking statements.





Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners.







Investor Contact:







Richard S. Lindahl





Executive Vice President, CFO







lindahlr@ebsi.com









Media Contact:







Assal Hellmer





Vice President, Communications







mediarelations@ebsi.com





