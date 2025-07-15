Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to Host Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on August 6

Emergent BioSolutions will discuss Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, via conference call and webcast.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will hold a conference call on August 6, 2025, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Participants can join the call via a live webcast on Emergent’s Investors page or by registering in advance for a telephone option, which provides a unique passcode and ID for access. A replay of the call will be available on the same webpage. Emergent BioSolutions has been dedicated to protecting public health for over 25 years by providing solutions to various health threats, including those posed by diseases such as smallpox and Ebola. For more information about the company, visit their website and follow them on social media.

The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for the company to communicate its financial results and performance directly to investors, enhancing transparency.

Hosting the call via webcast allows broader access for stakeholders, promoting engagement and investor trust.

Emergent's long-standing mission to protect and save lives positions the company positively in the public health sector, reinforcing its commitment to important health threats.

The announcement of a conference call to discuss financial results could indicate potential concerns about the company's financial performance, raising questions among investors.



Requiring advance registration to participate in the call may limit accessibility for interested stakeholders, potentially leading to reduced engagement from investors and analysts.



Emergent's focus on past public health threats rather than upcoming innovations or future initiatives might suggest a lack of new developments, which could be seen as a weakness in their growth strategy.

When is Emergent BioSolutions' second quarter 2025earnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

Participants can access the call live via webcast on Emergent’s Investors page or by telephone after registering in advance.

What should I do to participate by telephone?

To participate by telephone, register in advance to receive a confirmation email with dial-in details, passcode, and registrant ID.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available on the Investors page of Emergent's website after the event.

What is the mission of Emergent BioSolutions?

Emergent BioSolutions' mission is to protect and save lives by delivering solutions for public health threats.

$EBS Insider Trading Activity

$EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050

KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300

KEITH KATKIN sold 7,844 shares for an estimated $49,417

$EBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $EBS stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EBS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EBS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm eastern time to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2025.





Participants can access the conference call live via



webcast



and also by visiting the



Investors



page of Emergent’s website. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this



link



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.





A replay of the call can be accessed from the



Investors



page of Emergent’s website.







About Emergent BioSolutions







At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our



website



and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Apple Podcasts



and



Spotify



.







Investor Contact:







Richard S. Lindahl





Executive Vice President, CFO







lindahlr@ebsi.com









Media Contact:







Assal Hellmer





Vice President, Communications







mediarelations@ebsi.com





