Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to Host Conference Call on Q1 2025 Financial Results

Emergent BioSolutions will host a May 7 conference call to discuss Q1 2025 financial results, accessible via webcast or telephone.

Quiver AI Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will host a conference call on May 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Participants can join the call via webcast on the company's Investors page or register in advance to participate by telephone, receiving a confirmation email with dial-in details. A replay of the call will be available on the same webpage. Emergent BioSolutions has a 25-year history of providing protective and life-saving solutions for various health threats, and more information about the company can be found on its website and social media platforms.

Potential Positives

Emergent BioSolutions is proactively engaging with investors by hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results, demonstrating transparency and accountability.



The ability to participate in the conference call via webcast, as well as by telephone, enhances accessibility for investors, reinforcing the company's commitment to effective communication.



The focus on public health and the company's long-standing mission to protect and save lives showcases their dedication and expertise in addressing critical health threats, potentially attracting interest and support from stakeholders.



The provision of a replay of the conference call on the Investors page ensures that all interested parties, including those unable to attend live, can access important financial information, promoting inclusivity in investor relations.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial results or specific updates, leaving investors without essential information leading up to the conference call, which may raise concerns about transparency.

FAQ

When is Emergent BioSolutions' Q1 2025 conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the call live via webcast on the Investors page of Emergent's website or by telephone after registering.

Do I need to register to join the conference call?

Yes, participants must register in advance to receive a confirmation email with joining details.

Where can I find information about Emergent BioSolutions?

More information about Emergent BioSolutions can be found on their official website and their social media channels.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available on the Investors page of Emergent’s website following the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EBS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $15,000 on 12/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EBS Insider Trading Activity

$EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD W DEGOLYER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $272,750

NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050

MARVIN L WHITE sold 14,287 shares for an estimated $171,015

KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $EBS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EBS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EBS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EBS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EBS forecast page.

Full Release



GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 5:00 pm eastern time to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2025.





Participants can access the conference call live via



webcast



, and also by visiting the



Investors



page of Emergent’s website. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this



link



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.





A replay of the call can be accessed from the



Investors



page of Emergent’s website.







About Emergent BioSolutions







At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our



website



and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Apple Podcasts



and



Spotify



.







Investor Contact:







Richard S. Lindahl





Executive Vice President, CFO







lindahlr@ebsi.com









Media Contact:







Assal Hellmer





Vice President, Communications







mediarelations@ebsi.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.