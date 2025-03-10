Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Agrees to Sell Baltimore-Bayview Manufacturing Facility to Syngene International for $36.5 Million

Emergent BioSolutions is selling its Baltimore-Bayview facility to Syngene International for $36.5 million, retaining future manufacturing rights.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has announced the sale of its Baltimore-Bayview drug substance manufacturing facility to Syngene International for $36.5 million. The facility, which includes multiple monoclonal antibody manufacturing lines, will allow Emergent to maintain rights to secure manufacturing services for future needs. This move is part of Emergent's ongoing transformation plan aimed at creating a more streamlined and flexible organization. The sale expects to close in the first quarter of 2025, pending customary conditions. Emergent emphasizes its commitment to compliance with manufacturing standards and delivering quality health solutions, alongside plans for future product growth.

Potential Positives

Emergent BioSolutions is selling its Baltimore-Bayview facility for $36.5 million, a significant financial transaction that may enhance cash flow and financial flexibility.

The agreement allows Emergent to retain rights to manufacturing services at the facility, ensuring continued capacity for future growth and pandemic responses.

This sale aligns with Emergent's multi-year transformation plan, indicating a strategic move towards a more streamlined and flexible organization.

The company has strengthened operational quality and compliance systems, ensuring adherence to high standards, which could improve market reputation and customer trust.

Potential Negatives

The sale of the Baltimore-Bayview facility may indicate a reduction in Emergent's manufacturing capabilities, which could lead to concerns about their ability to meet future product demand.

The ongoing transformation plan and reference to a "turnaround phase" may signal previous operational difficulties or challenges within the company that could affect investor confidence.

The reliance on a partnership with Syngene for future manufacturing indicates a potential loss of control over critical production capabilities, which could impact responsiveness and flexibility in operational execution.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition by Emergent BioSolutions?

Emergent BioSolutions announced an agreement to sell its Baltimore-Bayview drug substance manufacturing facility to Syngene International for $36.5 million.

What will happen to the Bayview facility after the sale?

The sale includes a transfer of assets, but Emergent will retain rights to manufacturing services for future needs.

When is the sale of the Bayview facility expected to close?

The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

How does this sale fit into Emergent BioSolutions' strategy?

This sale is part of Emergent's multi-year transformation plan aimed at creating a leaner, more flexible organization focused on customer needs.

What is Emergent BioSolutions' commitment regarding product quality?

Emergent is committed to upholding high standards of compliance and quality in its operations, following FDA guidelines and CGMP requirements.

$EBS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $15,000 on 12/11.

$EBS Insider Trading Activity

$EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD W DEGOLYER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $272,750

MARVIN L WHITE sold 14,287 shares for an estimated $171,015

$EBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $EBS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Baltimore-Bayview drug substance manufacturing facility to Syngene International, a leading global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization, for a total value of $36.5 million. The Bayview site includes manufacturing, laboratory, warehousing and office space, and is fitted with multiple monoclonal antibody (mAbs) manufacturing lines.





As part of the agreement, Emergent will retain the rights to secure manufacturing services and capacity at the facility for future growth and pandemic response production in collaboration with Syngene. Emergent continues to operate a streamlined manufacturing network, including facilities in Lansing, Michigan and Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada capable of serving strategic partners and supporting large-scale projects.





“The sale of Bayview represents a continuation of our efforts to deliver on our multi-year transformation plan and creates a streamlined, customer-focused, leaner, more flexible organization that provides the capabilities to deliver our product demand today and into the future,” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. “Now in our turnaround phase, we see significant opportunities for Emergent’s core products and future growth drivers that have the potential to protect and save countless lives.”





In March 2024,



Emergent received a favorable inspection outcome, “No Action Indicated” or NAI status



classification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Bayview site. Emergent remains committed to ensuring continued compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) requirements and delivering high-quality products for communities around the world.





Papa added, “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of colleagues across Emergent, we have strengthened operational quality and compliance systems across our network to continue to uphold the highest standards of patient safety, quality, and compliance in our work every day.”





The agreement with Syngene International includes a transfer of assets and equipment associated with the Baltimore-Bayview facility. The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





For Emergent, Truist served as financial advisor, and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel in connection with this transaction.







About Emergent BioSolutions







At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our



website



and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Apple Podcasts



and



Spotify



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the expected timing for completion of the disposition of Emergent’s Baltimore-Bayview facility, Emergent’s ability to achieve the objectives of the disposition, including achieving improvement in cost structure and performance, and Emergent’s future results, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words like “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “improve,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “position,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events based on information that is currently available. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will be accurate. Readers should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from our expectations. Readers are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.





There are a number of important factors that could cause Emergent’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by any forward-looking statements. Readers should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors and other disclosures included in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, when evaluating our forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact:







Richard S. Lindahl





Executive Vice President, CFO







lindahlr@ebsi.com









Media Contact:







Assal Hellmer





Vice President, Communications







mediarelations@ebsi.com





