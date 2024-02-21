Emergent BioSolutions Gains 95% Following Announcement Of Joseph Papa As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) rose 95 percent on Wednesday after the announcement of appointment of Joseph Papa as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, replacing Haywood Miller, effective immediately.

The biotechnology company's stock is currently trading at $2.9689, up 95.85 percent, over the previous close of $1.52 on a volume of 29,450,328.

The stock had traded between $1.42 and $14.39 in the past 52-week period on the New York Stock Exchange.

Previously, Papa served as the Chairman and CEO of Bausch and Lomb Corp. (BLCO).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.