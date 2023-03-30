Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Surges 5.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Emergent Biosolutions EBS shares ended the last trading session 5.1% higher at $9.35. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 28.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Share price rose after management announced that the FDA approved a 4mg dose of Narcan nasal spray as an over-the-counter drug treatment for emergency opioid overdose. Prior to this approval, the drug was only available as a prescription drug.



This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.36 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -855.6%. Revenues are expected to be $142.81 million, down 53.6% from the year-ago quarter.



While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.



For Emergent Biosolutions, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 199.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on EBS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Emergent Biosolutions belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ultragenyx RARE, closed the last trading session 3.7% higher at $39.07. Over the past month, RARE has returned -15.4%.



Ultragenyx's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.5% over the past month to -$1.98. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +9.6%. Ultragenyx currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Investment Research

