Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) closed at $98.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 26.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.52%.

EBS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EBS to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.85%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +129.21% and +37.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EBS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EBS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, EBS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.92, so we one might conclude that EBS is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

