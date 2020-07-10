Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) closed at $94.23, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 38.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.

EBS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EBS to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 341.67%.

EBS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.49% and +7.69%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EBS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EBS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, EBS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.68.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.