Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) has been revised to $12.24 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $13.77 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.49% from the latest reported closing price of $8.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emergent BioSolutions. This is an decrease of 111 owner(s) or 35.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBS is 0.06%, an increase of 67.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 44,453K shares. The put/call ratio of EBS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oak Hill Advisors holds 3,613K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,439K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,382K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 41.74% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,619K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares , representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 59.81% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 1,266K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares , representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 35.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,250K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 29.36% over the last quarter.

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