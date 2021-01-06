Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) closed the most recent trading day at $97.97, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 13.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EBS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EBS to post earnings of $2.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $588.39 million, up 63.26% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EBS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.89% higher. EBS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note EBS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.53. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.45.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.