EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $EBS Reports Quarterly Earnings

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS ($EBS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, beating estimates of -$0.50 by $0.55. The company also reported revenue of $194,700,000, missing estimates of $257,213,336 by $-62,513,336.

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD W DEGOLYER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $272,750

MARVIN L WHITE sold 14,287 shares for an estimated $171,015

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS Government Contracts

We have seen $246,347,211 of award payments to $EBS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $15,000 on 12/11.

