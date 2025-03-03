EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $EBS Reports Quarterly Earnings

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS ($EBS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, beating estimates of -$0.50 by $0.55. The company also reported revenue of $194,700,000, missing estimates of $257,213,336 by $-62,513,336.
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONALD W DEGOLYER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $272,750
- MARVIN L WHITE sold 14,287 shares for an estimated $171,015
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,165,943 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,146,415
- OAK HILL ADVISORS LP added 1,113,338 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,643,511
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 934,497 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,933,791
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 671,947 shares (+83.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,423,813
- INVESCO LTD. added 638,995 shares (+70.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,108,792
- CARRONADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 550,597 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,597,484
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 521,224 shares (+116.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,982,901
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS Government Contracts
We have seen $246,347,211 of award payments to $EBS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ACAM2000, SMALLPOX (VACCINIA) VACCINE, LIVE (ACAM): $99,957,720
- IGF::OT:IGF: $80,000,000
- MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURES (MCM) THAT CAN BE DEPLOYED IN THE EVENT OF A FILOVIRUS OUTBREAK ARE A CRUCIAL COMPO...: $58,589,653
- PROCUREMENT OF BIOTHRAX (ANTHRAX VACCINE ADSORBED): $7,799,838
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $15,000 on 12/11.
