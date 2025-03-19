Emergent BioSolutions Completes Sale of Baltimore-Bayview Manufacturing Facility to Syngene International for $36.5 Million

Emergent BioSolutions sold its Baltimore-Bayview facility to Syngene International for $36.5 million, retaining future manufacturing rights.

Quiver AI Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has completed the sale of its Baltimore-Bayview drug substance manufacturing facility to Syngene International for approximately $36.5 million, subject to customary adjustments. The transaction includes the transfer of assets and equipment related to the facility, while Emergent will retain rights for future manufacturing services and capacity in collaboration with Syngene. CEO Joe Papa emphasized that this move will streamline operations and maintain flexibility for future demands amid the company's ongoing transformation efforts aimed at long-term growth. Emergent BioSolutions, which focuses on public health protection through various life-saving solutions, was advised by Truist and Covington & Burling LLP during this transaction.

Potential Positives

Emergent BioSolutions received approximately $36.5 million from the sale of its Baltimore-Bayview manufacturing facility, providing a significant influx of capital.

The sale allows Emergent to streamline its operations while retaining flexibility for future manufacturing needs, supporting ongoing strategic transformation efforts.

By collaborating with Syngene International for future production, Emergent ensures its capability to respond to growth and pandemic demands effectively.

Potential Negatives

Sale of the Baltimore-Bayview facility may indicate a need for cost-cutting or restructuring efforts, raising concerns about the overall financial health of Emergent BioSolutions.

Reliance on Syngene for future manufacturing services could create vulnerabilities in Emergent's supply chain and production capabilities.

FAQ

What did Emergent BioSolutions announce on March 19, 2025?

Emergent BioSolutions announced the sale of its Baltimore-Bayview drug substance manufacturing facility to Syngene International.

How much did Emergent receive from the sale?

Emergent received approximately $36.5 million at closing, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

What assets did Syngene acquire with this transaction?

Syngene acquired the assets and equipment associated with the Baltimore-Bayview drug substance manufacturing facility.

What future opportunities does Emergent retain after the sale?

Emergent retains the rights to secure manufacturing services and capacity at the facility for future growth and pandemic response.

Who provided advisory services for this transaction?

Truist served as the financial advisor and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel for Emergent in this transaction.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) today announced that it has completed the sale of its Baltimore-Bayview drug substance manufacturing facility to Syngene International. Emergent received approximately $36.5 million at closing, which is subject to customary post-closing adjustments.





Pursuant to the sale, Syngene acquired the assets and equipment associated with the Baltimore-Bayview facility. In addition, Emergent retains the rights to secure manufacturing services and capacity at the facility for future growth and pandemic response production in collaboration with Syngene.





“This deal enables us to streamline operations, while maintaining flexibility for future product demand.” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. “As we continue our multi-year transformation, we are well positioned to execute on our turnaround initiatives and drive sustainable, long-term growth.”





For Emergent, Truist served as financial advisor, and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel in connection with this transaction.







About Emergent BioSolutions







At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we've been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies.



website



and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Apple Podcasts



and



Spotify



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding Emergent’s ability to achieve the objectives of the disposition of its Baltimore-Bayview facility, including achieving improvement in performance by streamlining Emergent’s manufacturing network, and Emergent’s future results, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words like “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “improve,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “position,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events based on information that is currently available. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will be accurate. Readers should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from our expectations. Readers are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.





There are a number of important factors that could cause Emergent’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by any forward-looking statements. Readers should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors and other disclosures included in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, when evaluating our forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact:







Richard S. Lindahl





Executive Vice President, CFO







lindahlr@ebsi.com









Media Contact:







Assal Hellmer





Vice President, Communications







mediarelations@ebsi.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.