Emergent BioSolutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EBS

In trading on Friday, shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc (Symbol: EBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.68, changing hands as high as $51.97 per share. Emergent BioSolutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EBS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.11 per share, with $73.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.57.

