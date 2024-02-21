Emergent BioSolutions Appoints Joseph Papa As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Specialty biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Joseph Papa as president and CEO, effective February 21, 2024.

Papa succeeds Haywood Miller, who will step down from his role as interim CEO, effective February 21, 2024.

Papa brings over 35 years of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, having most recently served as Chairman and CEO at Bausch and Lomb Corp. (BLCO) a global eye health company.

Prior to his role at Bausch and Lomb, Papa was the Chairman and CEO of Bausch Health. He previously served as the Chairman and CEO of Perrigo, a private-label over-the-counter pharmaceuticals manufacturer, and led the pharmaceutical and technologies services division at Cardinal Health.

Before that, Papa held the role of President and Chief Operating Officer at Watson Pharmaceuticals and worked for 14 years at Novartis Pharmaceuticals in the U.S. and Switzerland.

