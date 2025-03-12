Emergent BioSolutions and Rocketvax Ltd Announce Strategic Investment and Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Vaccine Development

Emergent BioSolutions invests in Rocketvax Ltd to advance vaccine development and manufacturing efforts for public health solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Rocketvax Ltd have announced a strategic partnership involving Emergent's financial investment in Rocketvax's parent company, Swiss Rockets Ltd. This investment will support research and infrastructure development for innovative biotechnology solutions, particularly in the area of vaccine development for infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. Emergent is set to lead the U.S. manufacturing and commercialization for four of Rocketvax's vaccine candidates, one of which is a nasal spray SARS-CoV-2 vaccine showing superior efficacy in animal studies compared to existing mRNA vaccines. Both companies see this collaboration as a significant opportunity to advance public health by combining innovative vaccine technology with Emergent's manufacturing expertise, ultimately aiming to deliver transformative healthcare solutions globally.

Potential Positives

Emergent BioSolutions is making a strategic financial investment into Swiss Rockets Ltd, which may enhance their research and infrastructure capabilities in the biotechnology sector.

The partnership will allow Emergent to lead U.S. manufacturing and commercialization for four of Rocketvax's pipeline candidates, potentially expanding their portfolio in infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

The collaboration with Rocketvax includes a partnership with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), which can enhance Emergent’s credibility and visibility in the public health sector.

Emergent's involvement in developing a live-attenuated nasal spray SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, which has shown superior efficacy in studies, positions the company at the forefront of next-generation vaccine development.

Potential Negatives

Emergent's financial investment in Rocketvax may raise concerns regarding the allocation of resources and the potential impact on Emergent’s own financial stability, especially if the investment does not yield expected returns.

The announcement heavily relies on forward-looking statements and lacks concrete details on expected outcomes and timelines, which may lead to skepticism from investors and stakeholders about the partnership's viability.

Emergent is positioning itself in a competitive biotech space with significant scientific uncertainty, particularly as it relates to the efficacy of Rocketvax’s vaccine candidates, which may pose risks to its reputation and market standing.

FAQ

What companies are involved in the recent partnership announcement?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Rocketvax Ltd are the two companies involved in the strategic partnership.

What is the purpose of Emergent's financial investment?

Emergent's investment aims to support research, infrastructure development, and expand Rocketvax's biotechnology portfolio.

What specific pipeline candidates will Emergent help commercialize?

Emergent will commercialize four of Rocketvax's pipeline candidates for infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

How does Rocketvax's vaccine technology differ from traditional vaccines?

Rocketvax's vaccine technology uses live-attenuated viruses to stimulate stronger and longer-lasting immunity compared to mRNA vaccines.

What is the significance of the collaboration for public health?

This collaboration is expected to accelerate the development of next-generation vaccines and improve global public health initiatives.

Full Release



GAITHERSBURG, Md. and BASEL, Switzerland, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS), a leading public health company that delivers protective and life-saving solutions to communities across the world, and



Rocketvax Ltd



, one of Switzerland’s next-generation vaccine companies and a member of the



Swiss Rockets Ltd



family of companies, today announced entry into an agreement for Emergent’s strategic financial investment into Swiss Rockets Ltd, the parent company of Rocketvax Ltd, to support research, infrastructure development, and the expansion of Swiss Rockets’ innovative biotechnology portfolio. This endeavor underscores Emergent’s commitment to supporting Swiss Rockets’ broader mission of pioneering breakthrough medical technologies.





In addition to the investment, the parties intend to form a strategic partnership whereby Emergent would lead the U.S. manufacturing and commercialization efforts for four of Rocketvax’s pipeline candidates for infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. For one of these pipeline candidates, Rocketvax Ltd has already signed a letter of intent with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). The



Rocketvax / NIH collaboration



is part of the Project NextGen initiative and will support a clinical trial investigating a next generation vaccine using Rocketvax Ltd’s proprietary technology.





One of Rocketvax’s leading



candidates



is a live-attenuated nasal spray SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, which has demonstrated superior efficacy compared to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in animal studies. Live-attenuated vaccines mimic natural infections more closely, often providing stronger and longer-lasting immunity by stimulating a broader immune response, including mucosal immunity, which is crucial for respiratory infections.







Joe Papa, President and CEO of Emergent, commented:



“We are excited to partner with Rocketvax to accelerate the development of innovative products that address significant public health challenges. As Rocketvax is poised to progress its pipeline, we will stand ready to leverage our unique capabilities to ultimately bring these solutions to patients and communities in need. These four projects directly support Emergent’s strategic focus on growth and turnaround as part of our multi-year transformation plan.”







Dr. Vladimir Cmiljanovic, CEO of Rocketvax Ltd, added:



“This collaboration is a game-changer for Rocketvax and the broader biotech industry. By partnering with Emergent BioSolutions, we are combining cutting-edge vaccine innovation with world-class production and regulatory expertise. This joint venture not only accelerates the development of next-generation vaccines but also paves the way for groundbreaking advancements in global healthcare. Our shared vision is to revolutionize disease prevention and immunotherapy, bringing life-saving solutions to millions worldwide. This collaboration is a major milestone for Rocketvax. By joining forces with Emergent, we can leverage their world-class production capabilities to deliver next-generation vaccines that have the potential to transform disease prevention and immunotherapy.”







About Emergent BioSolutions







At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our



website



and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Apple Podcasts



and



Spotify



.







About Rocketvax Ltd







Rocketvax Ltd, a pioneering biotech company and a member of the Swiss Rockets Ltd family, develops next-generation vaccines using proprietary molecular biology technologies based on attenuated live viruses. Unlike traditional mRNA or protein-based vaccines, Rocketvax’s approach stimulates both cellular and mucosal immunity for stronger, longer-lasting protection. This technology also enhances vaccine stability and simplifies distribution. With expertise in molecular biology and reverse genetic engineering, Rocketvax aims to revolutionize vaccine design and improve global public health. For more information, visit





www.rocketvax.com





.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by using words like “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “position,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the current intentions, beliefs and expectations of Emergent and Rocketvax, respectively, regarding future events based on information that is currently available. Neither Emergent nor Rocketvax can guarantee that any forward-looking statements will be accurate. Readers should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from expectations. Readers are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, neither Emergent nor Rocketvax undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.





There are a number of important factors that could cause the actual results of Emergent or Rocketvax to differ materially from those indicated by any forward-looking statements. Readers should consider this cautionary statement, as well as (with respect to Emergent) the risk factors and other disclosures included in Emergent’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, when evaluating any forward-looking statements.







Contacts:













Emergent









Investor Contact







Richard S. Lindahl





Executive Vice President, CFO







lindahlr@ebsi.com









Media Contact







Assal Hellmer





Vice President, Communications







mediarelations@ebsi.com









Rocketvax Ltd









U.S. Media Contact







Rachel Ford Hutman





Ford Hutman Media







Rachel@fordhutmanmedia.com









Europe Media Contact







Dr. Sabina R. Korfmann-Bodenmann





KCCC Korfmann Corporate Communications Consulting AG







s.korfmann@kccc.ch





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.