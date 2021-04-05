Emergent BioSolutions: HHS Increases Task Order By $23 Mln

Markets
(RTTNews) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) said the company continues to be on track with its manufacturing agreements related to COVID-19 vaccines. Also, the company received a contract modification to increase the original task order by $23 million from BARDA. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has increased Emergent's task order to purchase additional biologics manufacturing equipment.

Emergent said it expects to align with the U.S. government and AstraZeneca on a mutually agreed ramp down of manufacturing for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine bulk drug substance.

The company also confirmed that there are no changes to its financial guidance for 2021.

