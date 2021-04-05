Emergent BioSolutions: HHS Increases Task Order By $23 Mln

(RTTNews) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) said the company continues to be on track with its manufacturing agreements related to COVID-19 vaccines. Also, the company received a contract modification to increase the original task order by $23 million from BARDA. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has increased Emergent's task order to purchase additional biologics manufacturing equipment.

Emergent said it expects to align with the U.S. government and AstraZeneca on a mutually agreed ramp down of manufacturing for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine bulk drug substance.

The company also confirmed that there are no changes to its financial guidance for 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.